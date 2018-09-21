Floods in Derbyshire and residents left stranded as Storm Bronagh hits

Matlock and parts of Derbyshire were left flooded after Storm Bronagh hit last night.

One commuter Steve Blanksby said he could not get back to his home last night in Hasland.

"Anyone fancy getting the kayaks out?" 'Picture taken by Beshlie Megan

He said: "I couldn’t make it home to Hasland so had to stay at a friends."



He shared a picture with us taken just after midnight this morning which shows the flooded road outside McDonald's on Derby Road.

A few businesses have also been hit by the floods.

The floods came during last night's heavy rainfall and high winds which have battered parts of the county.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning last night.

Picture taken bySteve Blanksby

They have also issued a warning for today from 11am to 6pm.

Beshlie Megan took pictures of the flooding in Matlock town centre last night.

Writing on Facebook she said: " Matlock town is officially flooded, been considering a midnight run in our swimwear... or anyone fancy getting the kayaks out, think the Derwent maybe out of the question but Crown Square looks alright.

Flooding has now gone in Matlock town centre and Derbyshire Dale District Council workers are clearing up mud and debris today.

Picture taken by Beshlie Megan.

Last night also saw hundreds of people in Derbyshire experience power cuts.

A statement from Western Power Distribution said: "A very busy night within WPD has seen us restore over 30,000 customers throughout our four areas since yesterday evening, with torrential rain and high winds being particularly frequent in many localised areas overnight which in some places even led to flash flooding.

“Whilst this represents a very busy night for us it was not exceptional given the conditions we faced and our staff worked tirelessly throughout the night to restore customers as quickly and safely as possible.

"There are still a moderate number of incidents ongoing but we can confirm that all of these are being worked on and we anticipate all customers off supply currently to be restored by 12pm.”