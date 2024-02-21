Flood alerts issued across Derbyshire with more heavy rain forecast
There are currently 16 flood alerts – which means that flooding is possible – in place in and around Derbyshire.
These include the River Wye at Ashford and Bakewell, where the alert says that flooding of roads and farmland may begin this morning between 11:30am and 13:30pm. Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including Ashford and Bakewell areas.
A similar alert is in place on the River Erewash, where flooding of roads and farmland is expected this morning from 10:00am. Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Pinxton, including the Pinxton Wharf access road, Langley Mill, Ilkeston, Stapleford, and the recreation area at Sandiacre.
There are further alerts in place for the River Dove and Egginton Brook in Derbyshire,the RiverTrent and River Erewash in Derbyshire
The Environment Agency expects river levels to remain high throughout today and into Thursday and say they are closely monitoring the situation.
Their advice is to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.