The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for rivers across north Derbyshire, including in Chesterfield and Staveley, this evening.

The alert, which means that flooding is possible and local resident and businesses should be prepared, runs from 6pm on Saturday until 2am on Sunday.

The EA said: “River levels are currently rising on the River Rother between Chesterfield to Whittington due to widespread rainfall today and into this evening, Saturday.

“Flooding is possible from 6pm to 2am on 09/12/2023 to 10/12/2023, with a peak expected in Chesterfield at 11pm. Further rainfall is forecast overnight with weather remaining unsettled throughout the rest of the weekend.

North Derbyshire has hit by flooding from Storm Babet in October

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”

The flood alert area covers the River Rother from Chesterfield to Staveley, including the Rivers Hipper, Drone and Whitting.

The alert comes after extensive flooding in Chesterfield earlier this year following heavy rainfall from Storm Babet.

Flood alerts are also in place this evening for the River Derwent in Darley Dale, Rowsley, Bakewell and Matlock, as well as Belper and Little Eaton, plus the River Erewash at Heanor and Ilkeston.

Another alert is in place at Eckington, Renishaw and Killamarsh on the River Rother