First look inside Chesterfield’s newest bar and restaurant

Chesterfield’s newest bar and restaurant has opened its door today after a £500,000 transformation.

Sorbo Lounge launched on the Market Place, in the old Chesterfield Post Office building - creating 25 jobs.

The Lounges, a West Country based restaurant/cafe/bar group, have spent £500,000 transforming the site into a family-friendly retro-inspired bar, with eclectic artwork, oversized vintage sofas and old school benches.

Families are also catered for, with games, books, colouring pencils and pads as well as a full children’s menu.

Phil Kinsella, Operations Manager at The Lounges, said: “We’re really looking forward to showing the locals how to lounge in style.

“The team are looking forward to becoming part of the community and will support local groups and initiatives wherever possible.”

A community notice board is available for those wanting to publicise events and a book swap area is kept well stocked. The team will also be holding regular fund-raising events as part of their commitment to making a difference in the community.

With this in mind the team have chosen to support Fairplay, a local organisation that supports children and young people with disabilities and additional needs, and their families, across North Derbyshire. Sorbo Lounge will donate 50p from every burger and 10p from every coffee sold from their first month of trading to the charity.