First-ever community ‘pop-up’ libraries open in Chesterfield

The first-ever community ‘pop-up’ libraries in Chesterfield have been officially opened thanks to funds raised by a headteacher who completed a skydive from 12,000ft.

Known as Little Free Libraries, two are located outside the entrance at Hady Primary School and cater for children aged between five and 11, and another two near the school are for nursery aged children and adults. Three others are located outside the Co-op at Spital, the Pop ‘T’ Shop in Hady and St Leonard’s Church in Spital.

Headteacher at Hady Primary, Susan Chapman, decided to help fund the libraries by donating money from a skydive last November. She said: “I am thrilled with the phenomenal amount of funding I was able to raise through my skydive and I am extremely proud of the Little Free Libraries we have been able to set up as a result. I hope that this has a real impact on the local community and that people feel inspired to pick up a book and get reading.”

The libraries are small, wooden boxes where people can take a book and leave a book for someone else to enjoy.

At the official opening, Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins said: “I am so thrilled to hear that all the people have supported Mrs Chapman so we can get the very first Little Free Library in all of Chesterfield and I think in all of Derbyshire. This might be something that other people copy all over Chesterfield, and all over Derbyshire and all over England – and if it does, you will be able to say ‘I was there when the very first one happened’.”