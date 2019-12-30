First aid failure puts Derbyshire playgroup children at risk

A north Derbyshire playgroup has been criticised by Ofsted for ‘compromising children’s safety’.

Inspectors visited Eckington’s Rainbows Playgroup, based at St Peter & St Paul's Church Hall, on Church Street, on November 13 and have now published their report.

Rainbows Playgroup has been visited by Ofsted.

The quality of education and behaviour and attitiudes were rated as ‘good’, but personal development and leadership and management at the playgroup were found to be ‘inadequate’.

MORE: North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley votes to 'get Brexit done' and sets out priorities

In her report, Ofsted inspector Dawn Barlow said: “Children's safety and welfare are compromised. The manager does not always ensure that a qualified first aider is present on the premises at all times.

“This means that should a child have an accident at the setting, a qualified member of staff is not there to attend to them.”

However, the report adds that the quality of education is far more positive.

“Children behave well and develop positive attitudes to learning,” the reports says.

“They freely access a wide range of stimulating activities and resources. Children delight in regular opportunities to explore and investigate with a range of different textures, including paint, dough and natural materials.”

Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities are also ‘supported well’, according to the report.

Inspectors added: “Staff get to know the children well. They use the information they gather to plan a broad range of activities that help children build on what they can already do.

“This ensures children acquire the skills they need in readiness for future learning.”