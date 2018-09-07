Firm behind Qoozies in Chesterfield on verge of liquidation

The company behind Qoozies in Chesterfield is to nominate a liquidator.

Creditors will meet on Wednesday, September 19, to suggest a liquidator for Qoozies Ltd on 6 Steeplegate.

Liquidation is the process where a company is brought to an end and its assets are divvied up among creditors and shareholders, according to the priority of their claims.

On Friday morning, the Derbyshire Times asked Qoozies Ltd for a statement - but no response had been received by the time of publication.

Qoozies opened nearly four years ago.

Its website states: "Here at Qoozies we specialise in healthy food with our thoughtfully crafted fresh fruit and veg smoothies, paninis, pancakes, salads and healthy burgers."