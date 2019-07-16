Derbyshire Fire Service spent an evening on exercise at the crooked spire with the aim of preventing Chesterfield's own "Notre Dame fire"

Firefighters train to prevent Chesterfield's own 'Notre Dame' fire

Derbyshire Fire Service spent an evening on exercise at the crooked spire with the aim of preventing Chesterfield's own "Notre Dame fire"

Four crews from Stavely Dronfield Clay cross and Chestrfield took part in the pump exercise on Monday (July 8).

