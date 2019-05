Firefighters tackling a shed fire in Whitwell have set up an exclusion zone after potentially deadly gas cylinders were discovered.

A crew from Clowne station were sent to extinguish the blaze at 11.50 am on Jubilee Gardens.

A spokesman tweeted: “11:50 #Clowne_RDS #Worksop from @nottsfire attending a shed fire on Jubilee Gardens, Whitwell. Due to cylinders being present an exclusion zone has been set up and local residents advised to remain indoors.”