Firefighters tackling house fire in Chesterfield

Firefighters are tackling a major house fire at a property in Chesterfield.

Crews from Chesterfield and Clay Cross are at the scene of the blaze, on Byron Road, which started at 1.05pm today, April 9.

The fire. Picture: John Lockwood.

The fire reportedly started in an outhouse next to the property and spread to the ground floor of the house.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 1.05pm today to the fire on Byron Road, Chesterfield.

"Crews from Chesterfield and Clay Cross are at the scene and there are no persons reported.

"The fire started in an outhouse and spread to the ground floor of the property.

"We are still in attendance and this is an ongoing incident."

More to follow.

