Firefighters tackle 'well alight' trees in Shirebrook Firefighters have tackled a fire in Shirebrook where trees were "well alight". Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the fire at 8,18 am today on Main Street. Firefighters have tackled a fire in Shirebrook where trees were "well alight". The fire which is now out covered ten square metres.