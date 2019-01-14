Firefighters tackle 'well alight' trees in Shirebrook

Firefighters have tackled a fire in Shirebrook where trees were "well alight".

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the fire at 8,18 am today on Main Street.

Firefighters have tackled a fire in Shirebrook where trees were "well alight".

Firefighters have tackled a fire in Shirebrook where trees were "well alight".

The fire which is now out covered ten square metres.