Firefighters have tackled a tyre fire in Bolsover.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to Welbeck Road, Bolsover, where 200 tyres were alight.

Crews from Bolsover and Clay Cross attended the fire at 7pm yesterday.

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "Crews are using extended hosereel and main jets to extinguish 200 tyres which are well alight and also to prevent further fire spread."