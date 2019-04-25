Firefighters tackle trailer fire in South Normanton

Firefighters have tackled a fire in a trailer in South Normanton.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the fire this morning, April 25 at 1am.

Berristowe Lane, South Normanton.

Crews from Alfreton attended the fire involving a electrical compartment of a 40ft long trailer on Berristowe Lane, South Normanton.