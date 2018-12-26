Firefighters tackle Shirebrook rubbish fire Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Firefighters were called out to a fire in open ground in Shirebrook. Crews from Shirebrook arrived at Prospect Drive at around 7.40pm last night (Tuesday, December 25) where they found a quantity of rubbish on fire. They used one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze. Fire service Firefighters called to Christmas Day fires in Chesterfield