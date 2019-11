Firefighters tackled a moped fire in Ilkeston.

Crews from Ilkeston were called to the scene of the blaze, at the rear of Grenville Drive, Ilkeston, at around 2.16pm today (Thursday, November 28).

They used one hose reel jet to extinguish a moped on fire.

Derbyshire Police also attended the incident.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt.

