Firefighters tackle hedgerow fire in Derbyshire village

Firefighters have tackled a hedgerow fire in Middleton by Wirksworth. Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the fire on Middleton Top where 10 square metres of hedgerow was on fire. Middleton Top Firefighters attended the fire at 6.41 pm yesterday.