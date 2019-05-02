Firefighters tackle fire near Chesterfield Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Firefighters tackled a blaze at a property on Station Road North Wingfield. Crews from Clay Cross, Chesterfield, Staveley and Matlock were called to the fire at 8.10pm last night (Wednesday May 1). Breathing apparatus was used during the operation. M1 delays after driver runs off the road Here’s what to expect from the weather today