Firefighters were called to a 'fire in the open' in Chesterfield.

A crew from Chesterfield received the call at around 1.40pm this afternoon (Sunday, September 8).

They arrived at Holbeck Close where found a small fire on open ground.

The crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

