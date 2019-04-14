Firefighters tackle fire at Chesterfield recycling centre

Residents are being urged to avoid an area of Chesterfield while firefighters tackle a fire at a recycling centre.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service are currently on Stonegravels Lane, Stonegravels Chesterfield.

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "The centre is currently closed so please avoid the area."

Firefighters attended the fire at about 10am today.

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "We currently have Chesterfield Green crew along with the water carrier and appliance from Clay Cross Fire in attendance at a large industrial skip involved in fire containing general household rubbish."