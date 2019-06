Firefighters were called to tackle a blazing bus at Darley Bridge today.

Crews from Matlock and Wirksworth wore breathing apparatus as they extinguished the fire in a Hulleys of Baslow bus today at 12.22pm.

A fire services spokesman said the engine bay of the vehicle was well alight when crews arrived at the scene.

Crews made the scene safe and left the situation in the hands of the police.

More when we have it.

Pics by Mark Hand.