Firefighters cut away part of a building in Chesterfield after its cladding caught fire.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the fire in the industrial unit on Goytside Road, Chesterfield.

Crews from Staveley and Clay Cross were called to the fire at 3am this morning.

A Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "It involved a small fire in the cladding of an industrial unit.

"Aerial appliance, jets and tools were used to extinguish the fire and cut away affected area."