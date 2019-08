Two bales of hay had to be extinguished by firefighters when they caught fire in Eckington.

Crews from Staveley arrived at the scene, on Setcup Lane, at around 8.20am this morning (Tuesday, August 27).

Firefighters arrived at the scene.

They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt.

READ MORE: SALOON CAR CRASHES INTO LAMP POST NEAR CHESTERFIELD