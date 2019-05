Firefighters tackled a fire that broke out at the back of a property in Chesterfield.

Crews from Chesterfield arrived at a home in King Street North, Whittington Moor, at around 9.30pm last night (Tuesday, May 28).

King Street North, Old Whittington. Pic: Google Images.

They used a hose reel jet to to extinguish the blaze.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt.

READ MORE: DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS FIRE RIPPING THROUGH ROOF OF CHESTERFIELD FLAT