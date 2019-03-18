Firefighters rush to scene of Killamarsh crash

Firefighters attended a crash involving two cars in Killamarsh.

A crew from Staveley arrived at the scene, on Sheffield Road, at about 6.51pm last night (Sunday, March 17).

Luckily everyone travelling in the vehicles at the time had made it out safely and were uninjured.

Firefighters made the vehicles safe and moved them to a place of safety.

The incident was left in the hands of Derbyshire Police.

