Firefighters rush to aid of man trapped under car near Alfreton

Firefighters were called out after a man got trapped under a car near Alfreton.

Crew from Alfreton and Ashfield arrived at the scene, in Somercotes, at around 5pm yesterday (Saturday, March 9).

Firefighters administered first aid to the man, who had been working on the car when he got trapped and had been released crews arrived.

They left him in the care of paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

