Firefighters rescue trapped cow from large drain in Derbyshire

Firefighters proved that they don't just attend fires as they rescued a cow who was stuck in a 'land drain'.

Crews from Alfreton and Ilkeston used specialist animal rescue equipment to rescue the cow last night, Wednesday, July 24, from the drain in a field off Park Hall Lane Mapperley Village.

Firefighters working to rescue the cow.

The animal was sedated by a vet, and hoisted to safety.

The cow has now been named in honour of one of the firefighters who helped to rescue her, Joanna.

Police urge Y Not goers to go prepared as record temperatures and thunderstorms set for festival

A spokesman from Alfreton Fire Station said: "The cow, originally known only by her number - 994 - was then named after one of the firefighters and is now Joanna."

The cow, now named Joanna stuck in the land drain.

Passengers urged to not travel by East Midlands Trains as UK temperatures set to reach record highs