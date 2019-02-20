Firefighters rescue four-year-old from locked car Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A four-year-old was locked in a car at a property in Eckington. Firefighters were called to Park Hill, Eckingham at 2.30pm today (Wednesday, February 20). Fire engine They used small gear to remove the doors locking mechanism and release the child. Police cell vandal’s court case is described as using “a sledge hammer to crack a nut”