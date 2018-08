A dog was rescued from a smoking property in Newbold by firefighters.

Today, Sunday, August 19 at 11.37am two crews were called out to reports of smoke issuing from a domestic property on Devonshire Close in Newbold.

A spokesman for Derbsyhire Fire and Rescue said: “Ventilation was carried out by crews the smoke was caused by a baking tray being left on a hob. One dog was also removed from the property.”