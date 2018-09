An elderly man suffered head injuries after falling down a canal bank in New Whittington.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue attended the incident today, Wednesday, September 26, where the man had fallen down a canal bank near Blue Bank Lock.

A Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "Crews from Chesterfield and Staveley used water rescue and safe working at height equipment to rescue the casualty."

The man's injuries are believed to be minor.