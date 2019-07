Firefighters tackled a fire involving a muck heap and around 20 metres of straw and hay near Chesterfield.

Crews from Dronfield arrived at Cowley Lane, Holmesfield at around 7.11pm last night (Sunday, July 14).

They used drag forks and two hose reel jets to extinguish the vlaze and protect a nearby wooden barn from hear damage.

They left the scene at 8.43am.

MORE NEWS: HAVE YOU SEEN MISSING DERBYSHIRE WOMAN?