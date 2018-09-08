Firefighters pull casualty from car that crashed into river near Buxton

Firefighters pulled a casualty from a car that had left the road and crashed into a river near Buxton.

It happened at around 11.25am this morning (Saturday, September 8) on the A6 at Cowdale.

The car left the road and crashed into the river where it overturned.

Water rescue units from Matlock and Chesterfield were also called to the scene.

One casualty was rescued from the overturned car. Their condition is not known.

