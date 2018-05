Firefighters were called out to a property in Chesterfield where a gazebo had caught fire.

Crews from Chesterfield attended Princess Road at around 5.55pm yesterday (Saturday, May 5) to deal with a blaze involving a propane cylinder and a gazebo.

They used breathing apparatus and a house reel to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Take extra care when having BBQs.”