Firefighters help to rescue motorists after M1 collision

Firefighters were called out to a road traffic collision on the M1 motorway during an isolated snow storm.

Crews from Staveley, South Yorkshire and Aston Park attended the incident on the M1 northbound carriageway, at Junction 30, about 2.30am, today, Saturday, December 14.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said vehicles were made safe and no people had been found trapped after the collision which was reported to have happened during a localised snow storm.

Highways England also helped make the scene safe for others.