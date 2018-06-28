Firefighters from six Derbyshire stations involved in major operation to fight huge moorland fire in Greater Manchester

Firefighters from six Derbyshire stations are currently working to help extinguish a huge moorland fire that has been burning since Sunday.

Crews from Buxton, New Mills, Matlock, Whaley Bridge, Alfreton and Glossop, are back on Arnfield Moor, working on an area approximately one kilometre in size, located north of Arnfield Flats and south of Windgate Edge.

Photo - Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Officers and crews are working closely with partners from United Utilities. Peak Park Rangers, the RSPB and local game keepers to bring the incident to the quickest and safest conclusion.

Since firefighting operations began, the fire has reduced in size, but crews continue to fight the fire and work continues in extremely challenging conditions.

Whilst at present there aren’t any visible flames on Arnfield Moor, the fire is still burning deep in the peat bogs that form the landscape. This makes firefighting more challenging.

Two helicopters have been brought in to assist with firefighting and water is being dropped to saturate the ground and also into strategically located portable dams, to prevent any further fire spread and to support ongoing firefighting operations.

Photo - Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Arnfield Moor fire, which is being dealt with by Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service, is one of a number of moorland fires currently burning in close proximity to each other.

It is one of six sites in total (it was seven, but two have joined together) and Derbyshire Officers and Firefighters continue to support Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service with these other firefighting operations.