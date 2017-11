Firefighters from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire attended a huge barn fire this morning.

Crews from Stavely, Clowne, Bolsover, Shirebrook and Worksop battled the blaze, which broke out shortly after midnight, on Whaley Road in Whaley.

Two jets were in use.

We are waiting for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to update us on this incident.