Firefighters were called to a waste fire in Eckington.

Crews from Birley were mobilised to the scene, on Gashouse Lane, at 8.30pm last night (Friday, September 7).

They found a ‘large amount’ of general waste on fire and used a hose reel jet to extinguish it.

