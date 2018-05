Firefighters had to extinguish a gazebo after a barbecue got out of control in Dronfield.

The incident took place shortly before 6pm on Princess Road.

On arrival, firefighters from Chesterfield found a propane cylinder and a gazebo ablaze.

The crew used breathing apparatus and a hose to extinguish the flames.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service advised people to take 'extra care' when having barbecues.