Firefighters were called out to reports of a railway embankment fire near Chesterfield.

Crews from Clay Cross arrived at the scene, on Padley Wood Lane in Pilsley, at around 3.40pm this afternoon (Sunday, March 31).

The fire broke out on Padley Wood Lane. Pic: Google Images.

Ten square metres of a railway embankment had been on fire but this was out on arrival.

Firefighters inspected the area and made it safe.

