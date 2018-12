Firefighters were called out to incidents in the Chesterfield area on Christmas Day.

The first fire happened on Penncroft Drive, Danesmoor yesterday (Tuesday, December 25) at around 11am.

Crews from Clay Cross extinguished a quantity of rubbish that had caught fire in a back garden using one hose reel jet.

The second happened on Storrs Road, Chesterfield and involved embers from a chimney fire in a domestic bin.

Crews from Chesterfield used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.