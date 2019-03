Firefighters attended a Chesterfield kitchen fire.

Crews from Chesterfield and Dronfield arrived at a property on Wythburn Road in Newbold at around 1.45pm this afternoon (Sunday, March 31).

The fire involved a cooker and was out on arrival. Nobody was hurt.

The cooker was removed form the property by firefighters and made safe.

READ MORE: DRIVER GIVING IT 'PLENTY OF RIGHT FOOT' IN CRESWELL TESTS POSITIVE FOR DRUGS