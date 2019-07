Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in Bolsover.

Crews from Bolsover and Clowne arrived at Oxpasture Lane in Whaley at around 1.30pm this afternoon (Wednesday, July 17) where they found the vehicle ‘well alight’.

Oxpasture Lane. Pic: Google Images.

They used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Derbyshire Police have been informed.”

