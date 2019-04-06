Firefighters called to a large grass fire in Bolsover Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Fire crews from Bolsover attended a large grass fire in Bolsover yesterday (Friday, April 5). They were at the scene in Castle Lane, Bolsover, at around 7.50pm. Castle Lane. Photo from Google The fire was approximately 500 square metres and crew used water backpacks and beaters. Derbyshire Police were also in attendance Safer Together campaign launched in Chesterfield and Clowne