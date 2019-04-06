Firefighters called to a large grass fire in Bolsover

Fire crews from Bolsover attended a large grass fire in Bolsover yesterday (Friday, April 5).

They were at the scene in Castle Lane, Bolsover, at around 7.50pm.

Castle Lane. Photo from Google

The fire was approximately 500 square metres and crew used water backpacks and beaters.

Derbyshire Police were also in attendance