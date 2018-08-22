Firefighters called out to several incidents in Chesterfield overnight

A fire at a derelict building and unattended bonfire were some of the incidents on the agenda for Chesterfield firefighters overnight.

Crews received a call at 20:50pm yesterday evening (Tuesday, August 21) reporting a fire in the doorway of a derelict building on Factory Street, Staveley. They used one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

At 21:21pm, firefighters attended an unattended bonfire on scrubland on Highfield Road, Newbold. They used one hose reel jet to put out the bonfire.

At 21:37pm, firefighters were called to a blaze on Duncan Road, Normanton, which turned out to be a controlled burning.

At 22:43pm, crews were called to Osmaston Road, Normanton, to reports of a fire in an outbuilding of a derelict building. The fire was out on arrival, crews used a hose reel jet to dampen down the area and ensure it was safe.

The service also attended two false alarms at commerical properties in Tibshelf and on Future Walk, Chesterfield.