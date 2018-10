Firefighters were called to a house fire in Mansfield.

Crews from Mansfield arrived at a property on Blake Crescent yesterday evening (Sunday, October 21) following reports of a fire.

They used a C02 extinguisher to put out the blaze.

Nobody is thought to have been hurt.

SHIREBROOK FIREFIGHTERS MOBILISED TO RUBBISH AND WASTELAND FIRES





MONDAY WEATHER FORECAST