A smoke-logged Chesterfield home had to be cleared out by firefighters after a microwave caught fire.

Crews from Clay Cross and Chesterfield arrived at a house on Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield at around 2pm today (Thursday, February 7).

Fire story.

Fortunately, the fire was out on arrival.

Crews ventilated the property and gave advice to the occupier before leaving the scene.

READ MORE: https://www.ripleyandheanornews.co.uk/news/runaway-foal-rescued-from-derbyshire-brook-1-9581794