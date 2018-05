Firefighters armed with hose reels have battled a blazing workshop at a garage.

The fire was discovered at a commercial garage on Ashbourne Lane, Chapel-en-le-Frith, about 5.30pm, on Saturday, May 26.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said Glossop and Buxton firefighters attended the blaze at the single storey building.

Crews used hose reels to extinguish the fire and had to ventilate the building, according to the fire service.