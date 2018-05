Derbyshire firefighters armed with a hose reel jet and an extinguisher put out a blazing car.

The car fire was discovered on Brook Street, at Heage, about 2.50pm, on Friday, May 25.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: “The fire crew used a CO2 extinguisher and one hose reel jet to put out the fire.”

Belper firefighters dealt with the blaze and Derbyshire police also attended to control traffic.