Firefighters attend large fire at landfill site in Duckmanton

Firefighters from Staveley and Bolsover attended a large fire at a landfill site in Duckmanton on Monday night.

Crews were called to the Erin Landfill site at around 10.24pm.

The fire affected an area around 1000 x 1000 square metres.

Five appliances attended the scene - three pumping appliances and two water carriers and three main jets and excavation equipment were used to help extinguish the fire.

Crews left the incident at around 3am but have returned to re-inspect the area at around 9am this morning.