Firefighters attended a house blaze in north Derbyshire last night.

Crews from Staveley and Birley were called to the fire at a house on Chestnut Avenue in Killamarsh just before 8pm.

The fire involved electrical cabling underneath the stairs and was extinguished by the occupier using a dry powder extinguisher before the arrival of the fire service.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters gave safety advice to the occupier.