Firefighters armed with a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus extinguished a blazing car fire.

The fire was found on Pentland Road, at Dronfield Woodhouse, about 2am, today, Sunday, April 21.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said Dronfield firefighters found the vehicle well alight but it was safely extinguished.

Police also attended the incident and helped to make the area safe.